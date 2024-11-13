B.C. drug bust tied to Mexican drug cartel: RCMP

Federal investigators seized drugs, weapons from 'heavily fortified' home in Surrey

Some of the weapons and law enforcement apparel seized by police in a bust at a "heavily fortified" property in Surrey, on display at a press conference in Surrey Nov. 13.

​Two Surrey residents and a Mexican national have been arrested after a bust connected to what the RCMP describes as a "transnational organized crime group" connected to a Mexican drug cartel resulted in the seizure of 23 guns, thousands of rounds of ammo and multiple kilos of drugs from a "heavily fortified" house in Surrey.

On Sept. 23 the RCMP Federal Policing – Pacific Region Drugs and Organized Crime Unit and Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine, other opioids, $15,000 in cash and "law-enforcement issued apparel" from a residence surrounded by compound fencing, steel gates and razor wire.

"The entry doors were fully covered by metal shutters, with the interior and exterior of the residence being equipped with video and audio monitoring systems," said Cpl. Arash Seyed.

The law-enforcement apparel included a SWAT vest. At a press conference Wednesday morning (Nov. 13), Seyed said police do not know what the suspects were doing with the vest. Police also seized 10 handguns, nine assault rifles, two shotguns, two hunting rifles, and silencers.

The three suspects have been released on conditions pending drugs and weapons charges.

"I can't provide any identifying information about the individuals; they haven't been officially charged yet."

Holding up a press for making bricks of cocaine, Seyed said the Mexican national is here legally but he doesn't have permanent status. The other two men have connections "to virtually every criminal gang in British Columbia," he told reporters. More arrests are "possible" as the investigation continues. "This headquarters has been dismantled."

Seyed wouldn't reveal an address. He said it is not near any schools. "There's nothing in the area so the public is safe. The residence has been contained."

Nor would he say which cartel.

"They're one of the main Mexican cartel groups and as a matter of fact this drug operation was disrupted as the result of the arrest of one of their main leaders in the United States over the summer. So I can't state exactly which drug cartel as this is an ongoing investigation."

​