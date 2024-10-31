Massive B.C. drug 'superlab' connected to global organized crime: RCMP

Drugs seized 'could have taken the lives of every Canadian at least twice over': RCMP

Seized guns, drugs, money and more at the BC RCMP Divisional Headquarters in Surrey on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

​A massive drug "superlab" connected to international organized crime has been taken down after operations in Surrey and Falkland, federal RCMP say — stopping the production of a potential 95 million doses of fentanyl.

Investigators revealed their haul at a news conference in Surrey on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 31).

Investigators from the Pacific Region RCMP Federal Policing program say the bust is a result of "significant enforcement actions on a transnational organized-crime group believed to be involved in the mass-production and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."

On Oct. 25, police executed search warrants at two locations in Surrey and a "massive drug superlab" in Falkland (a Shuswap community northwest of Vernon), said Assistant Commissioner David Teboul, commander of the RCMP federal policing program in the Pacific region, during a press conference at RCMP Divisional Headquarters, in Surrey.

“Following several months of investigative work into a transnational organized crime group involved in the production and distribution of massive quantities of drugs, federal policing investigators have dismantled the largest and most sophisticated drug superlab in Canadian history and seized a record numbers of illegal firearms, synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals,” Teboul said.

A large amount of precursor chemicals were seized alongside 54 kg of fentanyl, 390 kg of methamphetamine, 35 kg of cocaine, 15 kg of MDMA and 6 kg of cannabis.

The cocaine came from a location in Surrey; most of the drugs were from the lab in Falkland.

“This particular lab had the ability to produce without having to refuel on chemicals for weeks, if not months, to come," Teboul said.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of a "very significant volume of unregulated and scheduled precursor chemicals, approximately 5,000 litres of precursor chemicals and over 10 tons of powdered precursor chemicals ... believed to be for the production of fentanyl and MDMA,” Teboul said.

Of particular concern, Teboul said, is the discovery of several tons of unregulated chemicals believed to be used to produce P2P (phenyl-2-propanone), a Class A scheduled precursor that's essential to the manufacture of crystal methamphetamine.

He said that's a method of manufacturing methamphetamine that hasn't been seen in Western Canada until now.

“The P2P manufacturing method has been the primary method used by Mexican cartels to produce methamphetamine for years," Teboul said.

Teboul said the level of sophistication involved in the drug operation was "unprecedented" in Western Canada.

Federal investigators, working with the Canada Border Services Agency, also executed more search warrants and seized 310 kilograms of methamphetamine before it left Canada, the RCMP said.

“The precursor chemical, in combination with the finished fentanyl products seized at this location, could have amounted to 95 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in Canadian communities and markets abroad," Teboul said. "To put things into more context, the over 95 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl that have been seized could have taken the lives of every Canadian at least twice over. Not only that, this enforcement action potentially saved over 95 million lives, it has also served to deny this transnational organized crime group an estimated $485 million in profits.”

Teboul said allegiances within transnational organized crime can be "very fluid."

"This is all about making money," he said. "These are individuals that operate by way of convenience and opportunists, and they're not necessarily associated to one particular group.”

Teboul added that, in this case, the drugs were not destined for the United States but were going abroad. He could not elaborate on a specific country due to the ongoing investigation.

At one location in Surrey — separate from the drugs — police seized 89 firearms, which included 45 handguns, 21 AR-15 style rifles and submachine guns. They also seized large amounts of ammunition, a firearm silencer, high-capacity magazines, body armour and $500,000 in cash.

“This amount of weapons on seized on one single investigation like this one, which is, by the way, still ongoing, is highly unusual in its amount and see the type of firearms,” Teboul said.

Teboul described the operation as a “supermarket for organized criminality enterprise.”

“I refer to it as a supermarket, because, as you can see, the criminals operating this were offering all these kinds of commodities,” Teboul said.

Gaganpreet Randhawa was arrested and charged with six drugs and firearms offences, including importing/ exporting a controlled substance. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 14 at Surrey Provincial Court.

Teboul confirmed that Randhawa does have a criminal history.

Randhawa is currently the only person who has been arrested so far, but Teboul said the investigation is ongoing and there "could be more."

Police investigations revealed a link between this criminal operation and the recent seizure of 30 tons of precursor chemicals in Enderby.

Photos of the bust are posted on the B.C. RCMP website.

The environmental safety and cleanup costs of the lab have already exceeded a million dollars and are expected to increase, Teboul said.

"These expenditures have a direct impact on our operating budget resources and ultimately take away from funds that are provided by Canadians for police to do their work," he added.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke told the Now-Leader she was made aware of this and added, "I'm grateful for the good work of the RCMP in our city."

