PROJECTED: NDP's Brar set to win Surrey-Fleetwood

Jagrup Brar is set to hold Surrey-Fleetwood for the NDP.

Three candidates campaigned to win votes in the riding, where New Democrat Brar has been the MLA since 2009.

This time around, Brar was challenged by Conservative Party candidate Avtar Gill and B.C. Green hopeful Tim Binnema.

By 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Brar was leading with 48 per cent of votes over Gill's 46 per cent.

By 9:45 p.m., Brar led with 9,531 votes over Gill's 8,944, with all but one ballot box counted.​

Brar was first voted into office during a byelection in Surrey-Panorama Ridge in 2004, winning the riding again in the 2005 B.C. general election before shifting his focus to the Fleetwood riding in 2009.

A first-time political candidate, Gill, the president and CEO of Scott Road Insurance Services, said he demonstrated "exceptional business acumen and leadership skills" to be MLA in the riding.

With Fleetwood now a hotbed for construction activity due to the future arrival of SkyTrain line and stations, voters in the riding will look to the B.C. government to help manage the resulting growth.

During the fall election campaign, Brar said he knows that life is getting expensive for families in Surrey. "That’s why I’ve been working to make life more affordable," he said. "As part of the BC NDP government, I helped to eliminate the unfair bridge tolls, saving families thousands of dollars. I advocated to lower car insurance and build more affordable homes to help young families. Now we’re also building a new Skytrain line and making our community safer."

Fraser Highway cuts through the middle of Surrey-Fleetwood, a 15-square-kilometre riding with a population of 60,668.