ELECTED: B.C. NDP loses Surrey North; Dhaliwal wins for Conservatives

Two-term NDP MLA and cabinet minister Rachna Singh takes on challengers
mandeep-dhaliwal2
Mandeep Dhaliwal from the Conservative Party of B.C. is projected to win in the Surrey North riding.Conservative Party of B.C. website

Conservative challenger Mandeep Dhaliwal has unseated former two-time MLA and cabinet minister Rachna Singh in Surrey North.

Dhaliwal has secured 51.18% of the vote to Singh's 42.83%, with all ballot boxes reporting advance voting boxes now counted.

The three challengers — Sim Sandhu of the B.C. Greens, independent Hobby Nijjar and the Freedom Party's Kiran Hundal —have not been factors in the race, with just about six per cent of the vote between them.

This geographical area of Surrey has typically seen an NDP candidate in power, with a Conservative never having taken office before. 

Dhaliwal migrated to Canada with his family when he was in his 20s, putting roots down in Surrey, reads his profile on the Conservative Party of B.C. website.

Dhaliwal is described as a business owner, running Fixman Auto Glass Repair and Fixman Auto Glass Supplier in Surrey. Coming from first-hand experience, Dhaliwal has a passion for supporting startup businesses.

According to his profile, Dhaliwal has a passion for education, social justice, equality, affordable housing and environmental sustainability.

The new MLA for Surrey North also has years of philanthropic work under his belt, his profile further adds, notably with the Sikh Motorcycle Club.

The now defeated Rachna Singh has lived and served in Surrey for two terms as an MLA in the former Surrey-Green Timbers riding. She served as the minister of education and child care in her most recent term, since 2020 and has raised her family in the community.

