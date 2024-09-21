 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. election campaign officially starts, Eby kicks off in Lower Mainland

The Canadian Press
web1_ubcm-eby-sept19
Premier David Eby appears at UBCM Convention 2024 on Sept. 19, 2024.

The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.

The date, however, didn’t deter political leaders from getting a head start on the campaign.

NDP Leader David Eby began his campaign early Friday by getting on the party’s bus and heading straight to the Metro Vancouver city of Surrey, which is expected to be a major battleground for the New Democrats and B.C. Conservatives.

Eby and the NDP’s campaign bus will be making several Lower Mainland stops today on the first full day of campaigning.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad starts his campaign at Vancouver’s CRAB park, where the city recently spent thousands cleaning up a homeless camp, and he’ll be at an election rally on Vancouver Island later today.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is in Victoria for what the party says will be its largest canvassing effort to date to connect with voters.

More News

B.C. clam garden restoration revives millennia-old First Nation food source
B.C. clam garden restoration revives millennia-old First Nation food source
Five people injured when vehicle collides with Okanagan bus shelter
Five people injured when vehicle collides with Okanagan bus shelter
HandyDART workers in B.C. reach tentative agreement with Transdev: union
HandyDART workers in B.C. reach tentative agreement with Transdev: union