B.C. expands health care spending review to regional heath authorities

Province is reviewing health spending to lower administrative costs in favour of front-line services

With an expanding deficit and mounting criticism over administrative salaries, the B.C. government decided to review health authority spending starting this spring.

This began with the Provincial Health Service Authority, and on Tuesday (June 10) the province announced it is expanding to local health authorities.

Health Minister Josie Osborne said in a news release that the expanded review will aim to "ensure we are focusing resources on patient care as much as possible."

This stage of the review will be led by Cynthia Johansen, a deputy minister and former head of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives. The Provincial Health Services Authority review began on March 31 and is led by Dr. Penny Ballem, a former special advisor to the premier who led B.C.'s vaccine rollout.

The goal is to find efficiencies and save money by consolidating administration, reducing duplication of efforts, optimizing shared services and streamlining governance.

While the review is underway, there is an administrative hiring freeze in place. This freeze does not extend to front-line employees providing patient care.

Changes are being considered throughout the health system, with the exception of collapsing or merging health authorities.

The reviews are expected to run through the fall and be complete by early 2026.