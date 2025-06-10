 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. expands health care spending review to regional heath authorities

Province is reviewing health spending to lower administrative costs in favour of front-line services
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
img_8908
Health Minister Josie Osborne ordered a review of health authority spending. Regional health authorities are now being looked at. Ben Fenlon/Black Press Media

With an expanding deficit and mounting criticism over administrative salaries, the B.C. government decided to review health authority spending starting this spring. 

This began with the Provincial Health Service Authority, and on Tuesday (June 10) the province announced it is expanding to local health authorities.

Health Minister Josie Osborne said in a news release that the expanded review will aim to "ensure we are focusing resources on patient care as much as possible."

This stage of the review will be led by Cynthia Johansen, a deputy minister and former head of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives. The Provincial Health Services Authority review began on March 31 and is led by Dr. Penny Ballem, a former special advisor to the premier who led B.C.'s vaccine rollout.

The goal is to find efficiencies and save money by consolidating administration, reducing duplication of efforts, optimizing shared services and streamlining governance.

While the review is underway, there is an administrative hiring freeze in place. This freeze does not extend to front-line employees providing patient care.

Changes are being considered throughout the health system, with the exception of collapsing or merging health authorities.

The reviews are expected to run through the fall and be complete by early 2026.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

New 'paediatric care crisis' plan sent to Health Ministry: Interior Health CEO
New 'paediatric care crisis' plan sent to Health Ministry: Interior Health CEO