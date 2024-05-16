B.C. family grieves as house fire claims son who loved superheroes

23-year-old Travis Tinker and his dogs killed in Blackpool blaze; father injured

A fast-moving, intense house fire tragically claimed the life of a young B.C. Interior man last week and injured his father.

Thick, black smoke could be seen in the area as Blackpool Fire Rescue rushed to the nearby structure fire in the small community near Clearwater. The home, however, was already fully involved with intense flames and smoke. Neighbours told Black Press Media they reportedly heard two loud explosions at the time of the fire.

Thompson Nicola Regional District confirmed mutual aid was provided upon request by the Little Fort Fire Department and the Clearwater Fire Department.

“Due to the intense smoke, flames, and a dangerous fire flashover, fire crews were unable to safely enter the structure. The structure collapsed within 30 minutes of the initial report of a structure fire,” noted a TNRD spokesperson.

The family has identified Travis Tinker, 23, as the victim of the fire.

Travis’ father, Kevin Tinker, was safely transported to hospital by air ambulance to be treated for burns sustained as a result of the fire.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victims at this time,” said Blackpool Fire Rescue Chief, Mike Savage.

The TNRD said the cause of the structure fire has not yet been determined. The fire scene remains active and the site is currently unsafe to enter.

The Blackpool Fire Rescue was working with RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, and the Province of BC’s Office of the Fire Commissioner.

A family member of the victim is raising funds to help with funeral expenses and to help replace household items as the family lost everything in the fire.

“Nothing is too small and everything will be greatly appreciated,” noted family.

E-transfers can be sent to nshar.t15@hotmail.ca.

