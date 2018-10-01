Extra sailings will be added to all routes over the Thanksgiving weekend, generally the busiest time of year for travellers on BC Ferries. (BC Ferries photo)

BC Ferries adds extra sailings for Thanksgiving weekend

Expanded schedule on all routes during busiest time of year for travellers

BC Ferries adds extra sailings on a variety of routes for the coming Thanksgiving weekend.

More than 80 sailings will be added to the Metro Vancouver to Victoria route alone, to aid with the influx of travellers over the long weekend.

On Oct. 5, 6, 8 and 9 at 6 a.m. ferries leave from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen ferry terminals. Sailings at 10 p.m. from Tsawwassen are also scheduled for Oct. 4, 5 and 8 and from Swartz Bay Oct. 5 and 8.

ALSO READ: Behind the wheel of a BC Ferries ferry

ALSO READ: BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

ALSO READ BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

Extra sailings are also available on the Metro Vancouver to Nanaimo route (Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay) and the Metro Vancouver to Sunshine Coast route (Horseshoe Bay to Langdale).

The busiest travel times for the holiday weekend are expected to be Thursday and Friday afternoons (Oct. 4 and 5) as well as Saturday morning (Oct. 6).

The busiest day for travellers on all routes is expected to be Monday Oct. 8.

BC Ferries recommends reservations for those travelling over the course of the holiday, and for walk-on passengers to arrive at terminals 45-60 minutes prior to scheduled sailings.

Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the most popular day of the year for foot passengers.

For those travelling to and from the Southern Gulf Islands, the holiday Monday schedule will be in effect after 2 p.m. on Oct. 8. Passengers travelling from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands also have the option of sailing via Swartz Bay. Foot passenger reservations are recommended on these routes.

Remember that parking lots at major terminals will also fill quicker than usual and travellers are encouraged to use public transit or arrange to be dropped off.

Keep an eye on BC Ferries on Twitter for updates, throughout the weekend or visit BCFerries.com for a complete schedule.

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC government extends formal discussions with First Nations in Broughton Archipelago

Just Posted

Police watchdog launch investigation into weekend death in Vic West

One woman died in hospital after Victoria police found her by the water

Husband of late Westshore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences

Brad Ashenbrenner spoke with MP Michael Cooper about changes to Bill C-75

Homeless leader wants Saanich shelter to accommodate entire tent city group

Chrissy Brett questions why Victoria Native Friendship Centre could choose to scatter tent city residents

All four lanes open on Malahat, more improvements to come

Province has completed $34-million safety improvement project

Public calls for waterfront park in Swartz Bay terminal revamp sessions

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

Most Read