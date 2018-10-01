BC Ferries adds extra sailings for Thanksgiving weekend

Expanded schedule on all routes during busiest time of year for travellers

Extra sailings will be added to all routes over the Thanksgiving weekend, generally the busiest time of year for travellers on BC Ferries. (BC Ferries photo)

BC Ferries adds extra sailings on a variety of routes for the coming Thanksgiving weekend.

More than 80 sailings will be added to the Metro Vancouver to Victoria route alone, to aid with the influx of travellers over the long weekend.

On Oct. 5, 6, 8 and 9 at 6 a.m. ferries leave from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen ferry terminals. Sailings at 10 p.m. from Tsawwassen are also scheduled for Oct. 4, 5 and 8 and from Swartz Bay Oct. 5 and 8.

Extra sailings are also available on the Metro Vancouver to Nanaimo route (Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay) and the Metro Vancouver to Sunshine Coast route (Horseshoe Bay to Langdale).

The busiest travel times for the holiday weekend are expected to be Thursday and Friday afternoons (Oct. 4 and 5) as well as Saturday morning (Oct. 6).

The busiest day for travellers on all routes is expected to be Monday Oct. 8.

BC Ferries recommends reservations for those travelling over the course of the holiday, and for walk-on passengers to arrive at terminals 45-60 minutes prior to scheduled sailings.

Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the most popular day of the year for foot passengers.

For those travelling to and from the Southern Gulf Islands, the holiday Monday schedule will be in effect after 2 p.m. on Oct. 8. Passengers travelling from Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands also have the option of sailing via Swartz Bay. Foot passenger reservations are recommended on these routes.

Remember that parking lots at major terminals will also fill quicker than usual and travellers are encouraged to use public transit or arrange to be dropped off.

Keep an eye on BC Ferries on Twitter for updates, throughout the weekend or visit BCFerries.com for a complete schedule.

