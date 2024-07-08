B.C. Ferries adjusts Nanaimo-Gabriola sailing schedule

Friday evening sailings added, morning sailings subtracted

B.C. Ferries has adjusted it summer schedule, adding a pair of late-afternoon and evening sailings on its Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route.

Ongoing on Fridays through Aug. 30, there will be a 5:40 p.m. sailing departing Nanaimo Harbour and a 6:15 p.m. ferry leaving Descanso Bay terminal on Gabriola, stated a B.C. Ferries service notice. The two sailings will replace the 7:05 a.m. from Descanso Bay and the 7:35 a.m. from Nanaimo Harbour on Fridays, B.C. Ferries said.

The new times will also be tested daily during the week of Aug. 12-16.

For more information on routes and ferry service, go to www.bcferries.com.