BC Ferries and shareholder announces board shake-ups

Shareholder appoints two new board members, BC Ferries loses three to forced resignations

Due to an amendment to the Coastal Ferry Act, three BC Ferries board members have been forced to resign, effective May 22, 2019.

The amended act sets term limits of board members to a maximum of eight consecutive years, necessitating the change for three people.

Chair Donald P. Hayes, P. Geoffrey Plant, and Brian G. Kenning were forced to tender their resignations.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank Mr. Hayes, Mr. Plant, and Mr. Kenning for their years of valuable service,” said John Horning, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. “Their contributions to coastal communities cannot be overstated.”

The B.C Ferry Authority is the shareholder of BC Ferries and their Board appoint members to the Board of Directors of BC Ferry Services. Chair, Sandra Stoddart-Hansen said, “I am confident that the BC Ferry Services board has a depth of appropriate skills, knowledge and prudent business sense that makes for good corporate governance.”

The B.C Ferry Authority board has itself had some big changes, with two new directors being appointed, last week, increasing the number from two to four. Shona Anne Moore and Marvin Harold Shaffer were appointed for three-year terms.

A BC Ferries spokesperson declined to answer questions about any of the changes.


