Extra sailings will be added to all routes over the May long weekend, one of the busiest times of year for travellers on BC Ferries. (BC Ferries photo)

BC Ferries announce extra sailings for May long-weekend

92 extra sailings scheduled on most popular routes

BC Ferries has announced over 90 new sailings on its most popular routes for the May long-weekend.

Between May 16 to 20, the company has scheduled 92 extra sailings on routes linking Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Vancouver – Victoria route:

On BC Ferries’ most popular route, there will be 66 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, including 6 a.m. sailings on May 16, 17, 18 and 21.

Between West Vancouver and Nanaimo/Sunshine Coast routes, there will be a number of new sailings too. 15 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route and 11 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route.

The company say the most popular travel times are generally Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning, with lots of travellers departing from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. Historically, Monday afternoon is the most popular time for people to return from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. To avoid sailing waits, they recommend passengers book ahead or travel outside these times.

The company have also released some travel tips.

• Book in advance – Reserve early to secure a spot on the sailing time of your choice. Customers with flexibility can travel at off-peak times to avoid the rush. Reserved customers have no sailing waits, even when multiple waits are reported.

• Check-in – Follow traffic control flaggers, have your booking reference number ready upon arrival at the ticket booth to expedite the check-in process.

• Arrive early – Customers with advance bookings should plan to arrive at the terminal 45-60 minutes before their scheduled departure. Walk-on passengers should arrive 45 minutes early for their anticipated sailing.

• Consider parking options – Parking lots at the major terminals fill up quickly on long weekends. If possible, choose public transit or arrange to be dropped off at the terminal to avoid traffic congestion.

• Have fun! – We’ll have activities to keep you and the kids entertained while you wait for the ferry. At all major terminals there will be bubble machines, sidewalk chalk, and water stations with pet bowls.

To book, check service times or for more information visit bcferries.com or call:

In Victoria (250) 386-3431

Toll-free 1-888-BCFERRY (1-888-223-3779)


