The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands B.C. Day schedule error creates issues

Travellers between Tsawwassen, Pender Island and Salt Spring Island found themselves stranded after reserving B.C. ferry tickets incorrectly scheduled on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

On Twitter, several travellers reported arriving at B.C. Ferries terminals bound for and departing the three terminals only to discover their reserved ferry was no longer sailing. B.C. Ferries compensated some travellers with rescheduled departures through Swartz Bay, according to a BC Ferries email to Black Press Media.

However, the rescheduled departures were some hours later and could not accommodate all those with awry reservations according to accounts from Twitter. Full refunds were also distributed, but there have been no accounts of compensated overnight stays for stranded ferry goers.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

BC Ferries could not respond to further questions on how the booking error was made or the total number of those impacted.

“We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience,” BC Ferries Tweeted in one response to an affected traveller. “Sailings were incorrectly built in our system for today’s Holiday Monday schedule.”

READ ALSO: Dog coaxed to safety from edge of Greater Victoria-bound BC Ferry vessel

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySalt Spring Island

Previous story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP
Next story
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains

Just Posted

Jordan Watters resigned as chairwoman of the Greater Victoria School District Aug. 3 after four Indigenous communities asked her to step down. She will continue on as a trustee. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria School District board chair answers Indigenous call to resign

Three more flights through the Victoria International Airport have reported cases of COVID-19 onboard, including two from Vancouver July 26 and one from Kelowna July 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Three more COVID-19 exposures reported on Victoria flights

Jacquie Bartlett with a photo of her mother before things went awry. (Zoe Ducklow/New Staff)
‘Please tell someone:’ Langford woman whose mother was murdered begs abuse survivors to get help

A downed tree has left more than 100 people in a Saanich neighbourhood without power Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning. (BC Hydro)
Downed tree puts out power in Saanich neighbourhood