BC Ferries has announced Jill Sharland as its new CFO. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries appoints new financial officer

Jill Sharland has experience in aviation, medical industry

BC Ferries has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Effective March 2, Jill Sharland will be vice-president and CFO of the ferry corporation, taking on a number of responsibilities including financial operations, payroll, internal audit, tariff, revenue risk, insurance and financial planning and analysis.

In a statement, Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO, said Sharland “has a proven track record of success and will be a welcome addition to our management team.”

According to BC Ferries, Sharland has extensive experience as a financial executive with experience in aviation and telecommunications industry. Most recently she worked as a CFO in the medical industry

Sharland replaces former CFO Alana Gallagher, who retired after 25 years of service.

