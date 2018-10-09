Swartz Bay Ferry terminal saw a four-ferry wait on Thanksgiving weekend. (photo BC Ferries)

BC Ferries asked passengers to disembark and volunteer to take later sailings

Plan underway to shift travelers on long weekends; nine-hour waits this Thanksgiving

After a nine-hour wait for some passengers this Thanksgiving weekend, BC Ferries is working on offering discounted prices for passengers willing to sail earlier or later in the day. Darin Guenette, a public affairs manager for BC Ferries, said they hope this will reduce wait times, especially near holidays.

“Our IT systems have been developing and upgrading so we can look at considering different prices during different times,” Guenette said. “If you can go at nine at night instead of three in the afternoon, you’ll get a lower price.”

READ MORE: New BC Ferries website coming soon

He said the discounted pricing may come within the next few years. BC Ferries is also in the beginning stages of building new vessels with more capacity and deck space, but they won’t be ready for at least three years. Until then, Guenette recommends reserving your trip. BC Ferries posts an advisory on their website with what they expect will be their busiest times, so passengers can try to schedule around them.

This Thanksgiving weekend, despite adding nearly 80 extra sailings, BC Ferries service between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen asked passengers to disembark and volunteer to take later sailings. On Monday, a four-vessel wait for passengers without reservations lasted from 11 a.m. until the 8 p.m. sailing.

READ MORE: Gulf Islands to get smaller ferries, more sailings

“Traveling as a foot passenger is usually advantageous because the vessels rarely will hit their maximum number of people they can carry. They will overload on vehicles, but they rarely overload for people. If it happens, funny enough, it tends to happen Thanksgiving,” Guenette said, adding that the Victoria marathon also might be a factor in increased traffic this past weekend.

BC Ferries can only add so many extra sailings before the crew hits their maximum hours they can work. Although they’ve tried adding sailings through the night of the Thanksgiving weekend, Guenette said they weren’t popular and are not a realistic option.

READ MORE: BC Ferries overbook, ask volunteers to disembark Thanksgiving weekend

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Just Posted

BC Ferries asked passengers to disembark and volunteer to take later sailings

Plan underway to shift travelers on long weekends; nine-hour waits this Thanksgiving

David Foster endorses Victoria mayoral candidate

Video endorsement of Mike Geoghegan posted on Thanksgiving weekend

Refinery explosion could cause gas price spike in B.C.

Blast could cause two cent per litre increase in Victoria, Vancouver and Lower Mainland

Gulf Islands to get smaller ferries, more sailings

New BC Ferries strategy promises fewer delays

Victoria boy still trying to add levidrome to dictionary

Third-grader Levi Budd coined the term for a word that spells a different word backwards

VIDEO: Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms

Event runs weekends now through the end of the month

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Most Read