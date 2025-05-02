BC Ferries bracing for Horseshoe Bay terminal work this fall

Reservations will become mandatory on major route between West Vancouver and Nanaimo

Major construction is set to start at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal at the end of the peak summer travel season and at that time, BC Ferries will make reservations mandatory on sailings to Departure Bay.

The ferry corporation, in a press release Thursday, May 1, announced some of its plans related to upcoming terminal upgrades work in West Vancouver.

The most significant change is that starting in the fall, pre-booking will be required for all vehicle traffic from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay, with standby no longer an option except for emergency vehicles and travellers with medical assured loading status.

"This change applies to one direction only and is designed to prevent traffic from backing up onto the highway, keeping customers and staff safe, and supporting better traffic flow through the terminal during construction," noted a press release from BC Ferries.

Reservations will not be required in the other direction, from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, but are always recommended, BC Ferries added.

Project plans at Horseshoe Bay terminal include deconstruction of the elevated concrete holding area and relocation of the control tower, and the phase of work is expected to reduce the terminal's vehicle capacity by approximately 25 per cent.

“Every element of this project is being thoughtfully planned to safeguard the customer experience and ensure the safety of both our customers and crew as we renew our infrastructure at this critical terminal,” said Melanie Lucia, vice-president of customer experience with BC Ferries, in the release. “We recognize that construction brings challenges, which is why we’re acting early and taking proactive steps to minimize disruption and maintain reliable service throughout the transition.”

Other plans include licensing for the Queen of Capilano vessel servicing Bowen Island to carry approximately 33 per cent more passengers and crew, and the previously announced once-a-day sailings from Tsawwassen to Departure Bay starting at the end of spring. BC Ferries said it is also developing "advanced modelling" technology to try to simulate how traffic will move through Horseshoe Bay terminal during each phase of construction to help with planning and decision-making.

Future phases of the work at the terminal include upgrading or replacing three berths and enhancing seismic resiliency and "operational efficiency." BC Ferries says the total cost of the renewal program at Horseshoe Bay terminal is expected to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The ferry corporation noted that the terminal is one of its busiest and most operationally complex, but is challenged by its relatively small footprint with limited space for vehicles, and its lack of flexibility to accommodate growing demand.

"The need for change is clear," noted BC Ferries in the release. "Over the Easter long weekend, the limitations of the Horseshoe Bay terminal were evident, with high traffic volumes and congestion putting pressure on local communities, police, and road and customer safety, contributing to a negative customer experience for passengers trying to travel through this terminal to their final destination."