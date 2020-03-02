B.C. Ferries announces plan to implement debit for all foot and vehicle traffic this spring (Black Press Media File).

BC Ferries brings in debit payment for all customers this spring

BC Ferries will install PIN pads for foot and vehicle passengers

BC Ferries will permanently implement debit at ticket booths for vehicle and foot passenger areas by spring 2020. The company originally rolled out a debit trial plan in October 2019 for foot passengers and on-board purchases, but not vehicle traffic.

BC Ferries has been hesitant to include debut use on their ferries in fear that the process would lead to sailing delays due to the technology required to use debit was too slow.

ALSO READ: ‘About time’ scores of BC Ferries passengers comment on debit trial

In an interview with Black Press Media in March 2019, Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, said debit cards are not accepted at vehicle ticket booths because “it would slow down the point-of-sale with customers having to input their PINs (personal identification numbers).”

ALSO READ: Debit now accepted onboard BC Ferries

According to their press release, the announcement has come at the request of B.C. Ferries customers asking for a debit form of payment. The installation of PIN pads is underway and expected to be complete by spring. Terminals between Vancouver and Vancouver Island are expected to receive updated technology at the end of March as minor terminals will be serviced first.

