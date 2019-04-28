(Photo courtesy Charlotte Prong Parkhill)

BC Ferries cancellations continue after high winds damage ferry

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

A BC Ferries ship is out of service forcing the cancellation of several sailings on Sunday.

The Spirit of British Columbia ferry which travels between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay is out of service after it sustained damage trying to dock during Saturday’s heavy winds, the corporation said.

As a result, three round trips starting with a departure from Swartz Bay at noon have been cancelled.

BC Ferries said all customers impacted by the cancellation will be notified by email and receive a full refund.

The corporation is working to find a replacement ferry for the affected sailings.

“Once sailings resume, standard practice is to first load customers with a reservation on their scheduled sailing, as they were not cancelled,” said BC Ferries. “All other customers will be loaded in the order they check in at the terminal.”


