BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Tsawwassen due to severe winds

Environment Canada warns of wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h

BC Ferries has cancelled four sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen Saturday due to a wind warning.

With wind gusts up to 90 km/h, the cancelled sailings are the 8 a.m. and noon sailings departing Tsawwassen and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings departing Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries says others sailings on this route are expected to go ahead.

Environment Canada issued the wind warning around 5:30 a.m. Saturday (March 9) for Victoria, the east coast of Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Island and the Sunshine Coast. The wind is expected to continue through to Sunday morning.

Wind gusts could be anywhere between 70 and 90 km/h.

The warning adds there is potential for minor coastal flooding.