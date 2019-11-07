BC Ferries cancels sailings Thursday morning after mechanical issue on ship

The Salish Raven has cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Three BC Ferries sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands were cancelled Thursday morning due to mechanical difficulties on a ship that is carrying 85 passengers.

The Salish Raven has cancelled sailings because it is experiencing a problem with its bow thruster, according to the BC Ferries website.

Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, said the Salish Raven experienced mechanical problems while travelling from Pender Island to Swartz Bay Thursday morning. Marshall said there are 85 passengers on board the ship, which was supposed to dock at 9:50 a.m. The passengers are being provided complementary food and beverage while they wait on the ship which is currently holding outside the Swartz Bay terminal.

As a precautionary measure, a tugboat will be standing by while the Salish Raven docks at Swartz Bay. The tugboat is expected to arrive around 1 p.m. and passengers are expected to disembark the ferry around 1:30 p.m. once it has docked safely.

Marshall said the Coastal Celebration – scheduled to sail later on Thursday – will be shifting berths so the Salish Raven can dock in berth number two. A technician is waiting to board the Salish Raven and BC Ferries is awaiting an update from them with a diagnosis of the issue.

“We apologize to our customers, we know they had places to go,” Marshall said. “We are working to resolve the issue and keep them informed.”

The following sailings were cancelled:

– 10:10 a.m. departing Swartz Bay

– 11:15 a.m. departing Village Bay

– 11:50 a.m. departing Otter Bay

The ferry service will have the MV Mayne Queen complete additional round trips between Swartz Bay and Otter Bay at the following times:

– 1:30 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

– 2:15 p.m. departing Otter Bay

More to come.

