Two BC Ferries sailing were cancelled on Saturday morning after a crew member was injured. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

A BC Ferries crew member was injured on the car deck of the Queen of Cowichan vessel bound for Nanaimo just after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The 8:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was about to depart when a female crew member was struck by the bow doors, explained BC Ferries spokesperson Chelsea Carlson. The crew member was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“We are conducting a full investigation,” said Carlson. She noted that WorkSafe BC will also be investigating the incident.

The next two BC Ferries sailings were cancelled – the 8:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay and the 10:40 from Departure Bay – in order for the company to begin an investigation, said Carlson.

BC Ferries alerted customers in line and thanked them for their patience, she noted. Folks with reservations were moved to the next sailing.

As of 1:25 p.m. sailings on the route were still 30 minutes behind schedule.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo firefighters train to save themselves

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Five men charged in connection with gang-related killing in Kamloops

Just Posted

Bulk or boxed candy? Trick-or-treat maps help Canadian families prepare for Halloween

Census Mapper uses 2016 census data to predict busiest neighbourhoods

Black Press Media celebrates women who are making a difference

Helping others is the cornerstone of the work Shannon Drew does in… Continue reading

Goldstream Food Bank on the search to fill Christmas Hampers with toys

Volunteers are looking for new toys for infants to 11-year-olds

Leeroy Stagger to bring edgier new sound to the Capital Ballroom

Award-winning folk artist will highlight new album, Strange Path, at Oct. 20 show

Access: Greater Victoria non-profit brings the outdoors to people of all abilities

Power To Be’s Adaptive Recreation Program allows people of all ages and abilities to get outside

VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Most Read