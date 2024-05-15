BC Ferries expecting 8 million passengers on 56,000 sailings this summer

Victoria Day long weekend in May is BC Ferries’ 4th-busiest weekend of the year

BC Ferries is gearing up for a record-breaking summer with millions of expected passengers and vehicles in a three-month period.

Between June 1 and Sept. 5, the company is anticipating eight million passengers and 3.2 million vehicles on board more than 56,000 sailings across 25 routes, according to a news release Wednesday (May 15). That’s up from the 7.8 million passengers and three million vehicles that travelled with BC Ferries last summer.

BC Ferries says nearly 350 additional sailing will be added during the peak season, along the busiest routes, including a third vessel for the Tsawwassen and Duke Point sailing and an additional sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, BC Ferries is reminding travellers that long weekends are historically the busiest time to travel over the summer. Victoria Day long weekend (May 18-20) is the fourth-busiest weekend of the year.

