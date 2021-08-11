BC Ferries terminals are expected to be busy this coming weekend, Aug. 13-15. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries terminals are expected to be busy this coming weekend, Aug. 13-15. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries expects another busy weekend of summer holiday travel

Ferry corporation warns of sailing waits between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver

This weekend is expected to bring more sailing waits at BC Ferries terminals.

The ferry corporation issued a press release Wednesday, Aug. 11, advising travellers that another busy weekend is anticipated Aug. 13-15.

BC Ferries says the middle weekend in August tends to be popular for travel as many families vacation during the first two weeks of the month and many others choose the last two weeks of the month.

“Some travellers will be heading home and others will be starting their holidays. The middle weekend of this month is dubbed the unofficial ‘change-over’ weekend of the summer,” the press release noted.

BC Ferries said the routes crossing the Strait of Georgia from Horseshoe Bay and Tsawwassen will be particularly busy on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14, and sailings from Departure Bay, Duke Point and Swartz Bay are expected to be busy on Sunday, Aug. 15.

BC Ferries recommends travellers without reservations try to head to the Island on Thursday, Aug. 12, or the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 14, while travellers going in the other direction should try for the afternoon on Saturday, Aug. 14 or the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16.

BC Ferries recommends booking trips in advance where possible at http://bcferries.com. Foot passengers can now make bookings, as well, on Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island routes.

With hot weather in the forecast, the ferry corporation also reminds travellers to keep hydrated and bring plenty of water for people and pets.

“BC Ferries makes every effort to get traffic inside the holding compounds; however, during peak travel times you may need to lineup outside the terminal so bringing your own water bottle is recommended,” the release notes.

For ferry schedules and more information, visit http://bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: All ferries from Tsawwassen to Vancouver Island full for the rest of the day

READ ALSO: BC Ferries bracing for busy terminals over the long weekend


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Previous story
Vancouver Island gamer trying to set record with 138-hour video game marathon

Just Posted

Bocce courts, seen in the left corner of a rendering, are part of renovation plans for Canoe Brewpub as it transforms into Victoria’s first Craft Beer Market location. The plans received council approval earlier this month. (Courtesy of FORT Architecture)
Bocce courts, games room approved for Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub takeover renovations

Royal Athletic Park is open to help residents cool down during the latest heat wave. (City of Victoria/Twitter)
Cooling options crop up as promised heat wave arrives in Greater Victoria

Visitors stop to admire an artist's paintings at the Bowker Creek Brush-Up on Sunday, August 8. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Hundreds return to Brush-Up on Oak Bay’s Bowker Creek

A Jet Ski stolen from the Fisherman’s Wharf area was recovered in the waters south of Russell Street in Victoria West in the early hours of Aug. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Would-be Jet Ski theft the latest attempt in Victoria waters