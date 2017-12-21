BC Ferries exploring options for better WI-FI

The company says it could bring in a two-tiered system that would include an additional cost

Anyone who has travelled on BC Ferries has felt the pain of not being able to seamlessly scroll through social media channels, send messages or check emails due to subpar wi-fi connections, but that could all change.

BC Ferries says they are acutely aware of the situation and that current wireless signals do not meet customer expectations. This is partially due to the vessels using shore-based transmitters, as other modes of transportation like trains or airplanes use a satellite-based system.

Read More: Major changes coming to BC Ferries

Those satellite systems are much faster and more reliable, but much more costly as well, according to Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries.

“We are exploring the option of a two-tiered system where we continue to offer the current service free of charge, and a satellite-based system that customers could pay a fee,” Marshall adds.

However, no decisions have been made at this time and BC Ferries did not say what this pricing model would look like or how much additional cost would be passed on to passengers.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna man charged with three counts of murder
Next story
Fentanyl test strips now available on the Island

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read