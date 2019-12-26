BC Ferries offers sailings between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay every hour until 9 p.m. on Boxing Day. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

BC Ferries filling up fast on Boxing Day

Sailings every hour between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Unless you have eight reindeer to fly you out of Vancouver Island, you might want to make a ferry reservation for your trip home.

Christmas Day saw a nearly empty Swartz Bay ferry terminal, but Boxing Day sailings are filling up faster as travellers make their way home.

RELATED: Santa sightings haven’t delayed BC Ferries Christmas Day sailings

The 9 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen left at 88 per cent full. The 10 a.m. sailing is currently 71 per cent full and the 11 a.m. sailing is 77 per cent full. However all posted sailings from Swartz Bay to Saltspring Island and the Southern Gulf Islands are currently less than 20 per cent full.

There is not much more space available on ferries taking passengers towards Greater Victoria. The 9 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay left at around 65 per cent full. The 10 a.m. sailing is 71 per cent full and the 11 a.m. sailing 77 per cent full.

Boxing Day comes with extra sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, with sailings every hour from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online at bcferries.com.

Currently, traffic in Greater Victoria is fairly clear, with a 32- minute driving commute from downtown to the Greater Victoria ferry terminal and an 18-minute commute between downtown Victoria and Langford.

READ ALSO: Boxing Day hockey tourney returns to Oak Bay


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservative party’s fundraising boss takes over temporary helm of party

Just Posted

Capital Regional District seeks volunteers to fill Arts Advisory Council

Application deadline is on Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Saanich middle school’s modern twist on French folk wins Canada-wide music competition

Arbutus Global Middle Schools takes home second win in Canadian Music Class Challenge

MLA says Bill 41 undoes legacy of discrimination, but calls for more action

Adam Olsen also rejects criticism of United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Police incident impacts downtown Victoria traffic on Christmas

Police, Emergency Response Team, have responded to the 700-block of Pandora

Meet the Greater Victoria workers holding down the fort on Christmas Day

Local servers, first responders, taxi drivers and more come into work

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

VIDEO: Police warning public about holiday traffic leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 24

Most Read