BC Ferries filling up fast on Boxing Day

BC Ferries offers sailings between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay every hour until 9 p.m. on Boxing Day. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Unless you have eight reindeer to fly you out of Vancouver Island, you might want to make a ferry reservation for your trip home.

Christmas Day saw a nearly empty Swartz Bay ferry terminal, but Boxing Day sailings are filling up faster as travellers make their way home.

The 9 a.m. sailing to Tsawwassen left at 88 per cent full. The 10 a.m. sailing is currently 71 per cent full and the 11 a.m. sailing is 77 per cent full. However all posted sailings from Swartz Bay to Saltspring Island and the Southern Gulf Islands are currently less than 20 per cent full.

There is not much more space available on ferries taking passengers towards Greater Victoria. The 9 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay left at around 65 per cent full. The 10 a.m. sailing is 71 per cent full and the 11 a.m. sailing 77 per cent full.

Boxing Day comes with extra sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, with sailings every hour from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made online at bcferries.com.

Currently, traffic in Greater Victoria is fairly clear, with a 32- minute driving commute from downtown to the Greater Victoria ferry terminal and an 18-minute commute between downtown Victoria and Langford.

