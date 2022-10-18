B.C. Ferries has increased its fuel surcharge again amid high prices. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase

Another 1.5 per cent will be added after surcharge hiked to 2.5 per cent in May

B.C. residents experiencing pain at the pumps are in store for some further strain to cross the strait.

BC Ferries announced Monday another increase to its fuel surcharge is coming on Nov. 1. The high cost of fuel has prompted the ferry operator to tack on a 1.5 per cent increase to the surcharge, which was raised to 2.5 per cent in May after being introduced in February.

The most recent increase will amount to 70 cents for adult fares and $3.15 for a vehicle along routes between Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver, BC Ferries said. It also translates to an added 40 cents for an adult and $1.70 for vehicles taking inter-Island sailings.

The company said for the last 18 years it’s used surcharges to cover additional fuel costs when prices are high and given riders a rebate when they’re lower. BC Ferries doesn’t benefit financially from surcharges or rebates, the announcement said.

“BC Ferries has made significant investments to reduce its consumption of fuel and use cleaner, lower cost fuels such as liquefied natural gas to replace the use of ultra-low sulphur diesel fuels,” a Monday statement said. “The company also introduced battery-equipped ships designed for future full-electric operation when shore charging infrastructure can be installed in B.C.

“Despite initiatives to burn fuel more efficiently, a fuel surcharge is necessary at this time.”

BC Ferries said it closely monitors the cost of fuel and surcharges and rebates are set under a regulatory process that is set by its commissioner.

READ: BC Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar

