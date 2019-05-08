BC Ferries have announced two promotions, this summer. (Peninsula News Review File)

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

BC Ferries has announced two promotions offering discounts on over 1,600 sailings.

As part of their Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion, select early morning and late evening sailings will be discounted between May 16 and Sept. 4.

Prices will be dropped to $49, $59 or $69 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay routes. Some return trips will be made available for $49 on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ marine super talks dodging whales

The second promotion is called Bring it All, and targets customers travelling with an extra-long recreation vehicle. Between May 16 and Sept. 4, travellers with vehicles over 20 feet (6.1 metres) will see the normal $6.50 per additional foot charge drop to $3.25, on select sailings on two of the routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. BC Ferries say that more than 1,100 sailings are discounted on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen – Duke Point routes.

“Not only do these promotions offer customers an opportunity to save on their travel this summer, they also help spread vehicle traffic across our ferry system,” said Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ vice-president of marketing and customer experience.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers on board this summer .”

ALSO READ: BC Ferries win award for green ‘innovation’

The company says reservations on the discounted sailings are available on a first-come, first-served basis with significant discounts if booked seven days or more in advance.

For information visit bcferries.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
