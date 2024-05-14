BC Ferries making all single-stall washrooms gender neutral

Company also introducing braille washroom signs, more free menstrual products

BC Ferries says it will be making all 300 of its single-stall washrooms gender neutral over the next fiscal year.

The transportation company made the announcement on Tuesday (May 14), saying the change will impact public and employee single-use bathrooms on ships and at shore facilities.

No multi-stall washrooms will be becoming gender neutral.

BC Ferries says it is also committed to introducing free menstrual products into all 300 of the washrooms as they are converted, to match supplies already available in women’s multi-stall bathrooms.

The company says it’s further hoping to increase accessibility by installing braille washroom signs that adhere to Canadian guidelines. They are expected to be fully implemented by spring 2025.

READ ALSO: Watchdogs urge BC Ferries to skip LNG in its plans to expand fleet