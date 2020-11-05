B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)

BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

BC Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day.

The complimentary fare applies to individuals who present official Canadian military identification or are travelling in uniform, according to a release outlining BC Ferries’ plans for Remembrance Day.

All BC BC Ferries’ vessels will fly the Canadian flag at half-mast on Remembrance Day in honour of veterans and active military personnel, with two minutes of silence scheduled for 11 a.m. on ships and at terminals.

READ ALSO: Memories of an uncle and Remembrance Day

READ MORE: Courage remembered

BC seniors can also travel free on Remembrance Day if they present a BC Services Card, BC Driver’s License, BC Identification Card or Birth Certificate. BC Ferries offers complimentary travel to B.C. seniors from Monday through Thursday throughout the year, except on provincial holidays. Remembrance Day is excluded from that exception.

BC Ferries said these fares do not apply to Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.

Travellers can find full schedule information, current conditions and bookings at bcferries.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town
Next story
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Just Posted

Fire crews from the Highlands and Langford joined forces to rescue a dog that fell down a cliff in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park. (Highlands Fire Rescue/Facebook)
Highlands, Langford firefighters rescue dog from 60-foot gully in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park

Third dog rescued from same area in past year, fire chief says

Victoria will allocate $2,812.50 to an already existing program to help fund transit tickets for people sheltering outdoors. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria funds bus fare for unhoused community for next three months

City will allocate up to $2,812.50 to the already existing program

In March 2020, more than 1,500 people were homeless in Victoria, according to a survey by the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. (Black Press Media file photo)
Housing, homelessness and affordability top concerns in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

2020 report sees drop in ratings for housing, newcomer opportunities

After multiple sweeps of the building, emergency crews determined that it was safe for construction workers to return inside. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
UPDATE: Construction site given all clear after Hazmat finds nothing

Workers evacuated after feeling burning in their noses and throats

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. OK, no it’s not,… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read