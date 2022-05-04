The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

Free fares with Ukrainian passport, Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel

BC Ferries is offering free travel to Ukrainians arriving in B.C.

Starting Wednesday (May 4), those with a valid Ukrainian passport and Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel will receive free walk-on or vehicle passage. The free fares can be claimed at the terminal or by calling 1-888-223-3779, ext. 6.

“We have all seen the horror and devastation sweeping over a large part of Ukraine and as a company, we want to do our part in helping displaced Ukrainian citizens reach their final destination here in coastal British Columbia. It’s just the right thing to do,” said BC Ferries director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall, in an email. BC Ferries has assisted about a dozen Ukrainians and expects more following this announcement.

Canadian-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel gives Ukrainians extended temporary citizen status in Canada, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This includes permission to work, study and stay in Canada until it is safe for them to return home. Applications are open to Ukrainian nationals and family members of any nationality. Recipients are eligible to stay in Canada for up to three years, not the standard six-month visa authorization.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: North Vancouver community gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

READ ALSO: Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryUkraine

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC
Next story
Hercules bound for Comox as procurement issues leave Vancouver Island short on planes

Just Posted

A Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft prepares to land at Chilliwack Airport in Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday February 28, 2014. The Royal Canadian Air Force is relocating two aircraft from Winnipeg to Vancouver Island to address a gap in Canada’s search-and-rescue services. The gap is the result of a new delay in the military's new Kingfisher rescue planes, news of which comes months after the air force retired the last of its ancient Buffalo aircraft.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hercules bound for Comox as procurement issues leave Vancouver Island short on planes

The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

VicPD is asking for the public’s help finding missing 87-year-old Russell Carmichael. He is believed to be driving a mid-2000s Chrysler Sebring. (Courtesy VicPD)
Unlicensed, high-risk missing Victoria man may be driving to Lower Mainland

Russell Nursery in North Saanich is celebrating its 30th year in business. Co-owner Laurel Rassenti is preparing for blossoming gardeners when the weather gets a little warmer. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Weather slows early gardening season but boom expected across Greater Victoria