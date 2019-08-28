BC Ferries employee Marsha Wilson takes a ticket from a driver. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

BC Ferries offers travel tips for smooth sailings this long weekend

Arrive early, make a reservation and more advice from BC Ferries

It’s the last long weekend of summer and to help you make the most of it, BC Ferries is offering some long weekend travel tips for a smooth ride between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to BC Ferries, the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Saturday morning, with lots of travellers departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals.

Labour Day Monday and the following Tuesday morning are typically the most popular times for people to return from Vancouver Island to the Sunshine Coast.

Want to avoid sailing waits? BC Ferries recommends travellers make a reservation, or travel at less busy times. The best times to travel can be found on the Travel Planing page on BC Ferries’ website.

READ ALSO: No head trauma for eight-week-old puppy that got head stuck in fence

They also recommend arriving at the terminal about 45 to 60 minutes prior to their scheduled departure. Walk-on passengers should arrive 45 minutes before their anticipated sailing.

Follow traffic control flaggers and have your booking reference number ready upon arrival at the ticket booth to expedite the check-in process if you’ve made a reservation.

Be prepared for sailing waits if you’re travelling at a popular time. Sailing waits only apply to those who have not made a reservation, and a one-sailing wait can mean staying in the terminal for an extra hour.

READ ALSO: Twin brother of Pat Bay Highway crash victim says police efforts were misplaced

Make sure you consider parking when planning your travels as the major terminal parking lots fill up quick. If possible, BC Ferries asks you take public transit or arrange to be dropped off at the terminal. Double check BC Ferries Twitter, where they post when parking lots fill up.

To entice you to travel at off-peak times, BC Ferries is offering a deal. Until Sept. 4, the Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion features savings on more than 1,600 early morning and late evening sailings. Select sailings are discounted to $49, $59 or $69 for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes.

Finally, BC Ferries wants you to celebrate the weekend, and will be hosting entertainment at major terminals for passengers to enjoy while waiting. There will be face painting, bubble machines, mascots, magic and more. The Coastal Naturalists will be on site at varying times throughout the weekend.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 tips to help kids stay safe as they head back to school
Next story
Victoria police bust suspected drug dealer with loaded shotgun

Just Posted

Victoria police bust suspected drug dealer with loaded shotgun

Cash, drugs and long list of weapons seized at Esquimalt home

PHOTOS: Training camp ends, Victoria Royals face each other Thursday

The Royals’ intra-squad game is Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

BC Ferries offers travel tips for smooth sailings this long weekend

Arrive early, make a reservation and more advice from BC Ferries

Rugby Canada hosts ‘festival of Rugby’ at Westhills Stadium

Exhibition match prepares Canadian team for Rugby World Cup in September

Greater Victoria builders say Saanich’s opposition to density made McKenzie interchange necessary

Head of Victoria Residential Builders Association defends highway project in wake of criticism

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

RCMP searching for violent offender on central Vancouver Island

Sheldon Hinton, 50, wanted on arrest warrant for alleged aggravated assault in Alberta

Highway lanes closed after semi truck goes off the road near Nanaimo

Accident happened at the intersection of Ware Road and the Island Highway

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Most Read