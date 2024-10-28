BC Ferries passengers from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen face delays

Little to no place left on sailings tonight and tomorrow morning

Ferry travellers heading from Swartz Bay to Vancouver's Tsawwassen terminal can expect longer-than-usual waits today, as BC Ferries’ 5 p.m. sailing is already fully booked.

As of 3:30 p.m., the 7 p.m. ferry has only two per cent availability, and the last sailing at 9 p.m. is half full. The 5 p.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen is also full.

Tomorrow’s first ferry at 7 a.m. has limited availability, with only five percent of its capacity left, while later sailings have slightly more space.

