BC Ferries’ sailings to Tsawwassen filling up fast on last Sunday of the year

Sailings to Tsawwassen are filling up fast on BC Ferries on the last Sunday before the new year. (Black Press Media file photo)

11 a.m. already full, 12 p.m. at 70 per cent

Ferries headed from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are filling up quick on the final Sunday of the year.

The 11 a.m. is already 100 per cent full, with the 12 p.m. sitting at 80 per cent full, as of 10 a.m.

Taking a quick peek into the afternoon, the 1 p.m. is already at 65 per cent full, the 2 p.m. at 70 per cent, 3 p.m. at 65 per cent, 4 p.m. at 55 per cent and 5 p.m. at 60 per cent.

BC Ferries added 171 sailings to its regular schedule over the holidays.

