A four-sailing wait on Oct.19 at the BC Ferries Swartz Bay Terminal. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

BC Ferries predicts potential travel trends for 2020

With more than 22 million travellers in 2018, infrastructure looks at accommodating ride-sharing

With a record-breaking year of vehicle traffic behind them, BC Ferries is looking toward the future and their near-record breaking amount of overall passengers boarding their vessels.

More than 22 million passengers sailed on BC Ferries ships in fiscal 2018, reaching a 20-year high.

While more than 8.7 million vehicles also made the voyage, it’s the increasing foot passengers BC Ferries has its eye on.

“We almost hit our record number ever of passengers, just not quite. We might hit it this year, we’ll see,” BC Ferries President and CEO Mark Collins said. “Certainly, traffic is approaching historic highs for the ferry system.”

He said the surge in passengers is partly because of the fare freezes, economy and lower fuel prices encouraging more travel, but increasing popularity of ride-hailing apps could also be the cause.

While Uber is not yet offered in Vancouver or Victoria, apps such as Zipcar are named in BC Ferries’ Performance Term Five Submission to the Commissioner, which would begin in 2020. The company anticipates there will be more walk-on passengers than those travelling by vehicle if they’re using ride-sharing apps to and from the terminals, but not taking them onboard.

READ MORE: UBER Eats food delivery launches in Greater Victoria

“We look down the road at trends, development and the economy, technology and things like that to make sure we’re considering everything that could influence our infrastructure decisions. Ride-hailing and autonomous vehicles are two emerging trends which we’re watching very carefully. I can’t say for sure where they’re going to go, but what we can see is one possibility is that people may move more and more over to ride-hailing services and autonomous vehicles and own fewer cars,” Collins said.

“It’s a possibility, then that could have big implications for the ferry system.”

BC Ferries models such scenarios drawing up potential accommodations. In Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals, Collins said that could include more waiting areas with more refreshment services and seating, different check-in systems, and potentially more green space.

“Where do those cars go when they’re dropping people off? Will there need to be smart technology on the terminals to facilitate the movement of driverless vehicles? All of these things have a big impact on our infrastructure, so we spend some time thinking about those possible futures,” Collins said. “There’s always some waiting associated with getting on the ferry because you have to wait for it to dock, walk on board and things like that, so we want to do what we can to make it more pleasant for the travellers.”

READ MORE: Debit now accepted onboard BC Ferries

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5
Next story
Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

Just Posted

Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov.5

Vehicles caught travelling in priority lanes face $109 fine

October property sales pop in Greater Victoria

The VREB noticed an increase in sales from last month, which may surprise some people as the yearly trend continues to fall

BC Ferries predicts potential travel trends for 2020

With more than 22 million travellers in 2018, infrastructure looks at accommodating ride-sharing

Online sexual exploitation leads to jail time for Central Saanich man

Seamus Weeks will be on sex offender registry for life

Smash your leftover Halloween pumpkin in Greater Victoria

Drop it from a tall building or shoot it from a slingshot

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Video: These trick-or-treaters aren’t ‘moosing’ around

A pair of hungry moose were caught on camera snacking on some Halloween treats.

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fundraising run to begin Friday for B.C. Paralympian

A fundraiser is scheduled to start Nov. 2 in Penticton in support of a Vancouver Island Paralympian.

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Marine Detective reveals new humpback feeding strategy

Researchers first to record “trap-feeding” method around the North Island waters

Most Read