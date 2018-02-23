In April 2018, B.C. Ferries plans to implement new fare initiatives. File photo

BC Ferries report net loss of $14.8 million in third quarter

CEO assures public it’s smooth sailing, advises of new ‘fare initiatives’

  • Feb. 23, 2018 4:00 p.m.
  • News

It costs a lot to keep BC Ferries afloat.

For the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2017, the marine transportation fleet marked a $14.8-million loss. It’s much larger than the $4-million loss the company posted during the same period last year, but BC Ferries management assures that it’s smooth sailing.

“With increased traffic, BC Ferries has had two strong years financially and the company is pleased to contribute to government’s fare initiatives,” B.C. Ferries’ President and CEO Mark Collins said in a statement.

“This will see a fare freeze on the major routes, a reduction in fares by 15 per cent on the minor and northern routes and the reinstatement of the full seniors’ passenger discount Monday through Thursday starting April 1, 2018.”

B.C. Ferries attributes this figure to new service enhancements and performing nearly 440 additional round trips, requiring more fuel, labour and training. B.C. Ferries experienced the highest levels of vehicle and passenger traffic in a third quarter since 2004.

In the last three months of 2017, 1.9 million vehicles and 4.6 million passengers boarded BC Ferries on 42,000 sailings.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs
Next story
Victoria council denies 44-unit building after tie vote

Just Posted

Victoria council denies 44-unit building after tie vote

Proposed rental development on Burdett Avenue divides City and residents

Crash at Tillicum Centre breaks traffic signal

Emergency crews on scene, avoid the area

Gas tax cash helps Victoria reach funding threshold for Crystal Pool

$69-million project won’t go to referendum if cost covered by three levels of government

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

Police still searching for missing Langford teen

Ashley Garland could be using the alias Michelle Adams

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

A B.C. woman talks her life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

BC Ferries report net loss of $14.8 million in third quarter

CEO assures public it’s smooth sailing, advises of new ‘fare initiatives’

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Rookie boxer gains new self-confidence

After ten weeks of training ‘Killer’ Gibson is ‘unstoppable’

Most Read