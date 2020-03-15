BC Ferries restores two cancelled sailings Sunday to help with traffic

Change comes after BC Ferry cut down on service to help stop the spread of COVID-19

BC Ferries has added two sailings to its reduced schedule of sailings Sunday.

Because of traffic volumes, BC Ferries has added sailings at 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen and 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

The additional sailings announced Sunday afternoon effectively restore sailings cancelled earlier.

BC Ferries had announced a series of cancellations Saturday between Vancouver and Victoria to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The sailings announced Sunday afternoon were among the eight sailings initially cancelled for Sunday. BC Ferries has also cancelled two sailings for Monday, the noon sailing departing Swartz Bay and the 2 p.m. departing Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries has also temporarily closed the Pacific Buffet – typically available on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Coastal Celebration vessels – upon advice from health officials.

