BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

BC Ferries has renewed its service contract with the province. (Peninsula News Review File)

B.C.’s renewed service contract with BC Ferries includes increased funding of $32.5 million per year to support fare affordability.

The province’s renewed service contract with BC Ferry Services Inc. outlines routes and minimum service levels for another four-year-term: from April 2020 to March 2022. The agreement also allocates $5.8 million annually to pay for 2,700 additional round trips on 10 minor and northern routes.

The BC Ferries commissioner’s preliminary price caps recommend BC Ferries be allowed to raise fares by 2.3 per cent per year for the next four years. The final decision is made by the end of September.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the province contributes about $210 million a year, and the federal government provides about $30 million.

