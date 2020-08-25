(Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

BC Ferries is reminding riders of its health safety protocols after an employee notified the company they tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, spokesperson Deborah Marshall noted public health officials use contact tracing to ensure anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case is followed up with. If public health officials determine there may be a broader public exposure risk, they will issue a public notification.

Island Health also posts exposures online.

The company did not confirm where in the organization the staff member works.

RELATED: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

In recent months, the B.C. Ferry Service instituted a number of procedures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Those include additional cleaning, physical distancing protocols, and mandatory use of face coverings while on BC Ferries property and vessels.

The ferry service implemented a mandatory mask policy for riders and staff at all terminals and aboard all vessels on Monday.

Masks are not mandatory while inside a vehicle, eating, for children under two, or anyone with a medical condition precluding them from wearing one.

READ ALSO:

 

Coronavirus

