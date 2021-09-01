B.C. Ferries’ Queen of New Westminster will run a midnight sailing between September and October from Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries’ Queen of New Westminster will run a midnight sailing between September and October from Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. (News Bulletin file)

BC Ferries testing out midnight sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point

12:15 a.m. sailings will depart starting this month

Customers travelling between Duke Point and Tsawwassen ferry terminals will have a midnight sailing option as part of a BC Ferries pilot project.

In a press release, BC Ferries said it is “piloting late-night commercial sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route from Sept. 7 to Oct. 7,” with the Queen of New Westminster departing Tsawwassen at 9:15 p.m. and leaving Duke Point at 12:15 a.m. Monday to Thursday.

While the extra sailings are anticipated to meet “increased demand for commercial goods that has been driven by the growth of e-commerce, groceries, and general freight,” it will also serve to gather feedback, said the press release. “A limited number of passengers travelling in under-height vehicles will also be accommodated on these sailings on the main car deck,” it said.

Food services will not be provided on these sailings and customers are encouraged to bring their own food or use on-board vending machines.

Customers are recommended to reserve a spot on these sailings in advance.

