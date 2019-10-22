The Queen of Cumberland (pictured) will replace the Skeena Queen on the Swartz Bay-Salt Spring Island route for a majority of the time. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

BC Ferries to switch-out Salt Spring route vessel for maintenance

Several vessels will be moved around to accommodate the upgrades

BC Ferries is conducting a vessel shakeup for the Swartz Bay-Salt Spring Island and Swartz Bay- Southern Gulf Island routes to accommodate necessary upgrades.

The Skeena Queen vessel, which usually takes vehicles and passengers between Swartz Bay and Salt Spring Island, needs a “mid-life upgrade” which will take it out of commission from Oct. 28 to mid-March 2020.

Upgrades include new furniture and air conditioning, expanded washrooms and additional benches on the exterior deck. Additionally, navigation, communication and electrical systems will be upgraded. The Skeena Queen was built in 1997, and upgrades aim to keep it in service for another 20 years.

ALSO READ: Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

In the meantime the Queen of Cumberland will replace the Skeena Queen for a majority of the time, providing an equivalent amount of space for vehicles. The Queen of Cumberland also has vehicle ramps, meaning drivers will be able to go on the upper deck. Additionally, it hosts an elevator to an upper lounge where a Coast Cafe Express is stationed.

During this time, the Salish Raven will replace the Queen of Cumberland on the Swartz Bay- Southern Gulf Islands route. It can hold more vehicles and also has a Coastal Cafe with hot food options.

For a small period of time the Bowen Queen will replace the Queen of Cumberland on the Swartz Bay- Salt Spring Route over the winter holidays from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, 2020. The Bowen Queen only holds 61 vehicles, which allows it to load and transit faster, allowing it to do two additional rounds per day.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

The Queen of Cumberland will run the Swartz Bay- Southern Gulf Islands route to assist the Salish Raven, which will provide additional service between the Southern Gulf Islands due to predicted increases in traffic.

During the time that the Bowen Queen is in place, BC Ferries will have a revised schedule with modified sailing times.

Throughout the upgrade period, people are encouraged to arrive early to get on their preferred sailing. Customers are also advised to make reservations for the Tsawassen-Southern Gulf Islands routes during the holiday season.

For more information visit bcferries.com.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Just Posted

Esquimalt to discuss feedback to waterfront park designs

The Township is one step closer to making final decisions for a $7 million investment

February byelection to replace Victoria Coun. Laurel Collins

Collins won the Victoria riding for the NDP in the federal election

Regional election results in Greater Victoria retain the status quo

NDP retains three out of four seats in Greater Victoria

BC Ferries to switch-out Salt Spring route vessel for maintenance

Several vessels will be moved around to accommodate the upgrades

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Federal election saw 66% of registered voters hit the polls across Canada

Roughly 18 million people cast their ballots, voting in a Liberal minority government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Remains found under Kamloops street belong to woman who lived five centuries ago

Woman was between ages of 50 and 59, gave birth at least once, was right-handed

Greta Thunberg to attend post-election climate strike in Vancouver

Sustainabiliteens Vancouver strike expected to emphasize need for cross-party collaboration

Most Read