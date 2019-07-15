BC Ferries’ top boss helps clean Willows Beach

Old shoe, men’s underpants and too many cigarette butts on Willows

Willows Beach was the site of a joint Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup last Wednesday.

There was no scale but teams from Tourism Victoria, Wilson’s Transportation and B.C. Ferries all pitched in to collect plenty of trash that shouldn’t be on Willows.

“We [had] about 25 people out here doing our part to keep the marine space clean,” said BC Ferries CEO Mark Collins, a North Saanich resident.

In fact about 12 teams of B.C. Ferries workers were also participating in the Shoreline Cleanup in different places along the coast of B.C.

Collins retrieved an old shoe, some men’s underpants, a lot of plastic and way too many cigarette butts to count.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

