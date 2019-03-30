BC Ferries vessel delayed after snagging on prawn trap line

MV Klitsa almost an hour behind schedule

B.C. Ferries MV Klitsa slides out of Brentwood Bay with a full load of passengers enroute to Mill Bay. (File)

The ferry that runs between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay was delayed Saturday morning after getting snagged on a prawn trap line.

BC Ferries vessel MV Klitsa was held up around 10:30 a.m. for nearly an hour while crews worked to remove the line.

The vessel returned to service after being inspected and cleared to sail.

Key question: are there any prawns? — Colin from Nanaimo (@ColinBrown23) March 30, 2019

BC Ferries reminds those setting traps or lines to drop them well outside the ferry traffic routes.

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.