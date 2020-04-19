Crew members assess the damage after a BC Ferries hit the berth while docking at Tsawwassen on Saturday, April 18. (Harshyb/Twitter)

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

A hard landing by a BC Ferry lead to damage to the vessel but no injuries at Tsawwassen terminal around 4:30 p.m Saturday.

In a statement, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the Spirit of Vancouver Island “made contact with the berth” when it docked. Photos on social media show damage to the edge of the ship.

“Fortunately there were no injuries to any passengers or crew, however the ship did sustain some damage,” the statement said. Marshall did not say what caused the hard landing.

The hard landing did lead to a cancellation of the 5 p.m. sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, but BC Ferries added a 9 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and a 11 p.m. one from Swartz Bay.

On social media, many complained about a lack of updates.

“Can I please get eta [sic] or update of the issue. Did the hydraulics brake on the ramp? It’s been an hour,” Aaron Pateman asked.

In the statement, BC Ferries said the upper vehicle deck was not unloaded until 8:30 p.m., four hours after the initial incident as a temporary repair was needed to safely unload those vehicles. Foot passengers and main deck cars were unloaded beforehand.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected by this incident,” the statement said, noting that water and juice were handed out to waiting passengers. Most food services aboard BC Ferries are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

Just Posted

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

Port Renfrew aims to keep visitors away to avoid spread of COVID-19

Gas station and store have reduced access while beaches, marinas and campground are closed

School District 63 superintendent asks for patience in transition towards remote learning

Dave Eberwein also said Grade 12 students on track to graduate remain so

Greater Victoria dance collective hosts online ecstatic dance

Dance Temple promotes healing and freedom of self expression through movement

VIDEO: Langford resident treated to bagpipes on his 93rd birthday

Four generations of family celebrate birthday while staying physically distant

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 ticket for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

The number of cases at the facility has risen to 12

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

Gaining herd immunity through COVID-19 transmissions ‘ineffective’: B.C.’s top doctor

It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Early-morning blaze breaks out at historic Vancouver Island pub

Crews quickly contain fire at Parksville’s Rod & Gun

Most Read