It is not clear when service will resume after BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver because of adverse weather. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

UPDATED: Adverse weather cancels multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver

It is not clear when service between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver will resume

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings Sunday morning because of adverse weather with more updates to come and it is not clear yet when service will resume.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” said BC Ferries in a statement on its website. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

BC Ferries’ statement also said that “we appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience” experienced because of these cancellations.

BC Ferries had earlier warned travellers about a “high probability” that weather predicted to hit the Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver today will affect service.

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

The 11 a.m., 12, 3 and 4 p.m. sailings leaving Swartz Bay have been cancelled. Also, the 1, 2, 5 and 6 p.m. ferries leaving Tsawwassen have been cancelled.

Tsawwassen – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

The 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. sailings leaving Tsawwassen are cancelled. Also, the 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15 and 5:45 p.m. ferries leaving Duke Point have been cancelled.

Departure Bay (Nanaimo) – Horseshoe Bay

The 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:20 and 5:55 p.m. sailing departing from Departure Bay are cancelled. Also, the 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:45 and 6:35 p.m. ferries leaving Horseshow Bay have been cancelled.

RELATED: Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

RELATED: Adverse weather brings ferry cancellations between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

BC Ferries had earlier alerted travellers to the possibility of cancellations.

“Wind warnings are in effect and travel on many of our routes may be affected,” BC Ferries said in an earlier tweet Sunday morning.

BC Ferries issued the warning after Environment Canada Saturday has issued various weather warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Island.

Most immediately, they include a snowfall warning for several municipalities in Metro Vancouver for Sunday.

“Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain,” it reads. “Precipitation type will depend on proximity to the water, elevation, intensity and wind direction. As a result, lower accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are forecast for these cities.”

Travellers between Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria also experienced cancellations yesterday from adverse weather.

RELATED: A dozen sailings between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver cancelled during first week of 2020

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

