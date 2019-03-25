BC Ferries warns of short Tsawwassen inconvenience, sailing times not affected

BC Ferries says cars will be kept on the causeway while line painting is carried out, starting Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file)

Due to maintenance work at the Tsawwassen terminal, BC Ferries is warning vehicle passengers they will be held on the causeway while they wait for their ferry.

Between March 26 from 11:30 p.m. until March 27 at 4:30 a.m., line painting will take place in front of the ticket booths. Sailing times should not be affected.

BC Ferries says traffic control measures will be put in place, including personnel directing traffic and holding cars on the causeway, while the work is carried out.

BC Ferries apologize for any inconvenience and encourages travellers to follow them on Twitter @BCFerries, visit their website at bcferries.com, or call toll free at 1-888-BCFERRY (223-3779) for further information.



