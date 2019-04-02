The Spirit of British Columbia, which was the recent subject of a Shippax award for BC Ferries. (Peninsula News Review File)

BC Ferries win award for green ‘innovation’

Shippax Retrofit Award given to company for switching diesel ferry to LNG

BC Ferries has won the Shippax Retrofit Award for completing the conversion of one of their vessels from diesel to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The award, received last month at the Shippax Ferry Conference, recognizes the ambition of the work performed on the Spirit of British Columbia, which is among the largest passenger ferries ever to be converted to run on natural gas. BC Ferries say it is also currently the only passenger ferry in the world with the capability to refuel LNG via delivery on a fully enclosed vehicle deck.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries’ marine super talks dodging whales

“We are honoured to receive this award and to be recognized by our peers for our innovation and commitment to adopting clean technology that reduces BC Ferries’ environmental footprint,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President and CEO.

BC Ferries seems to have been proactive recently regarding green issues, collaborating in noise-level research and creating new tools and training systems to mitigate their impact on marine wildlife.

The Spirit of British Columbia was the first of the two Spirit Class vessels to switch to greener technology. The conversion to natural gas necessitated the four main engines being switched with new dual-fuel engines, and the installation of a large LNG tank beneath the main deck. Additionally, a new fuel bunkering system had to be developed.

“By using natural gas to fuel the two Spirit Class vessels, BC Ferries expects to reduce CO2 emissions by 12,500 tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of taking approximately 2,500 vehicles off the road every year,” Collins adds.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries looks for more feedback on 25-year plan for Swartz Bay

BC Ferries says it is an industry leader when it comes to adopting new technology that lowers emissions. The Salish Class vessels, introduced in 2017, were the first passenger ferries in the world to refuel LNG on an open vehicle deck using proprietary tanker truck technology. BC Ferries say the company developed both of these innovations with their partners.

The Spirit of British Columbia’s conversion to LNG took place during its scheduled mid-life upgrade between the fall of 2017 and early 2018, at Remontowa Shiprepair Yard in Poland.

The vessel’s sister ship, the Spirit of Vancouver Island, was upgraded a few weeks ago, and will re-enter service between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen later this spring.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting another man at Thetis Lake
Next story
Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pedestrian, driver taken to hospital after dramatic crash in Victoria parkade

The driver suffered a medical event while entering the parkade: VicPD

Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Dory was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail

Harbour Authority ramps up for duckling season

Six new duckling ramps installed throughout Victoria’s Inner Harbour

View Royal Fire responds to fourth smouldering fire call in a week

Dry weather a sign of fire season to come, assistant fire chief says

Victoria loses local ska musician

Orrie Tetoga Falesau, also known as Orilla, died on March 31

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

BREAKING: Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Most Read