B.C. fire departments, communities thanked for help during Jasper wildfire

The Alberta government warned up to 25,000 people could have headed to B.C. during the evacuations

B.C.'s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the leadership of some communities following the Jasper wildfire has been incredible.

During an update on B.C.'s current wildfire situation Tuesday (July 30), Ma was asked how the province supports smaller communities who need to host evacuees.

Ma said B.C. was alerted by the Alberta government on July 23 that up to 25,000 people were expected to evacuate from the town.

"In an emergency, if a community needs to activate an emergency operations centre, if they need to activate a reception centre, we cover all of those additional costs for everything from costs for space, if they need to rent a space – oftentimes they have their own spaces in mind – additional staffing costs, electricity, power equipment."

Parks Canada has estimated that about 30 per cent of the town's structures were damaged by the fire, with 358 of the town’s 1,113 structures destroyed.

Premier Danielle smith said it could be close to a month before residents could be allowed to return to the town.

She said she had to express her gratitude to Valemount Mayor Owen Torgerson, who called Ma the evening of the fire, and asked how his community could help.

"'How does my community support all of these evacuees coming through our town?' That kind of initiative, that kind of leadership was incredibly important that evening, particularly given the little amount of notice that we received as the province as to the evacuations coming our way."

Ma said she assured Torgerson he could activate his emergency operations centre and that the town would be covered for those incremental costs by the province.

Ma said that B.C. will continue to offer whatever support to Alberta after a wildfire raged through Jasper. She added that many British Columbians have fond memories of Jasper.

"As images start to emerge of the devastation caused to the town of Jasper and the national park, I know that many British Columbians with treasured memories of Jasper will be mourning the loss."

Last week, BC Wildfire Service deployed a task force of 17 people to Jasper National Park. The wildfire service was joined by other B.C. fire department crews from Valemount, Beaverly and Quesnel.

"I want to thank those fire departments who answered the call and immediately mobilized to support our neighbours. Helping one another where and when we can is what we do as British Columbians," Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said.

– With files from The Canadian Press