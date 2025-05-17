B.C. fire officials say well-practised plan is 'blueprint' for saving lives

Chilliwack Fire Department issues call-to-action in wake of several recent apartment blazes

An apartment on Corbould Street in Chilliwack was destroyed by fire in the afternoon of April 19, 2025.

An apartment on Corbould Street in Chilliwack was destroyed by fire in the afternoon of April 19, 2025.

The Chilliwack Fire Department is putting out a call-to-action in the wake of several apartment fires, and is urging people to not only know their fire-safety plan, but to practise it as well.

The message comes after at least three apartment fires happened in Chilliwack in less than three weeks.

A massive blaze ripped through the attic of an apartment on Corbould Street, displacing all residents on Easter weekend (April 19). The following month, two fires happened in the same 11-storey apartment building on Mary Street within four days; one was on May 3, the other on May 6.

“As a community, we must use these experiences as a reminder to collectively recommit to fire safety practices, ensuring the well-being and safety of everyone,” said fire chief Andrew Brown.

These recent fires serve as a "sobering reminder of the devastating power and impact of fire and the critical importance of proactive fire safety measures," assistant fire chief Krista Minar stated in a May 16 press release.

The reminder is not just for residents. All building owners and property managers are urged to review and actively utilize and practice their building's fire safety plan. These vital documents outline emergency procedures, staff responsibilities, and maintenance schedules for fire protection equipment – all crucial elements for a swift and effective response, said fire officials.

"It's not enough for a plan to be well-understood; it must also be well-practised to ensure that in an emergency, actions are automatic and effective. A well-practised plan is the blueprint for saving lives," Minar stated.

The Chilliwack Fire Department is urging everyone to do the following:

Practice home safe habits, including cooking safety, smoking, vaping and e-cigarette safe practices, safe charging of electronics, and heating safety

Know your escape routes and identify two ways out

Discuss emergency plans with your household, considering everyone's specific needs

Practice your escape plan with a fire drill. This takes only a few minutes but can make all the difference in an emergency

Test your smoke alarms monthly

"Your safety is our priority. By committing to these simple, yet vital, fire safety practices, we can create a more prepared and resilient community."

For more information on creating and practicing a home escape plan, visit the Chilliwack Fire Department’s Fire Life Safety Education page at Chilliwack.com/lifesafety.

