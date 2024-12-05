B.C. First Nation names Canada's 1st Indigenous-based Justice of the Peace

K'ómoks First Nation introduces their own justice process to enforce their own land code

New K'ómoks First Nation Justice of the Peace Dr. Marion Buller (centre) sits with First Nations Support Services manager Patti Wight (left) and Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie (right).

1 / 1 New K'ómoks First Nation Justice of the Peace Dr. Marion Buller (centre) sits with First Nations Support Services manager Patti Wight (left) and Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie (right). Advertisement

The K'ómoks First Nation appointed a new Justice of the Peace on Dec. 4 as they introduced their own justice process.

Dr. Marion Buller, a member of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak (Cree) Nation, was appointed to the role in what the K'ómoks First Nation described as a "groundbreaking achievement."

"(It is) historic, a first for the over 200 First Nations involved in land code in Canada. This is a powerful expression of self-determination, which prioritizes cultural appropriateness, accessibility and community safety," a release from the Nation says.

While the K'ómoks First Nation Land Code was established in 2016 and tested in 2018 when the Nation won a precedent-setting case, there was still no legal framework for the Nation to enforce the laws under that code, without going through a difficult process of private prosecution. Buller's appointment sets that framework, creating a channel through which the Nation can enforce its laws.

“I am very pleased that Marion Buller has agreed to become the Justice of the Peace for K’ómoks First Nation. Marion is one of the most accomplished Indigenous legal experts and is a dedicated advocate for advancing Indigenous law and decolonization in the legal system. Marion’s choice to work with K’ómoks First Nation is a clear sign of good things to come by addressing the legal gap for enforcement of our laws on reserve,” said Elected Chief Ken Price.

As Justice of the Peace, Dr. Buller brings nearly 40 years of legal expertise to this pivotal role. Buller has shattered barriers throughout her career, becoming the first First Nation woman appointed as a provincial court judge in B.C. She also played a crucial role in establishing B.C.'s First Nation and First Nation Family Courts, each a first in the province. After serving 22 years as a judge, she became Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Her commitment to defending First Nation rights and legal systems will help guide K’ómoks First Nation as they develop and strengthen their justice process.

“The appointment of Dr. Marion Buller as our first Justice of the Peace is a historic step in our journey toward self-determination," said elected Councillor Coral Mackay. "This important milestone strengthens our ability to protect our people and our lands while integrating our traditions into a fair and accountable justice process. It reflects our Nation's commitment to building a legacy of empowerment for generations to come.”

Neighbouring municipalities like Courtenay and Comox receive RCMP services for community safety. The K'ómoks First Nation does not fall under the RCMP Act, and therefore does not receive the same support. This creates a significant gap that "leaves First Nation communities vulnerable, as criminal activity can seek refuge on reserve lands. The K’ómoks Justice Process seeks to keep its people safe, improve accessibility, resolve conflicts, and build trust in the legal system," the release says.

"This historic appointment is a testament to the evolving role of First Nations in the legal landscape and sets a powerful precedent," it continues.

The K'ómoks First Nation court takes a restorative justice approach, aiming for less punative sentences, while striving for the outcomes that benefit the community as well as those involved directly in the offense. Though it has been nearly a decade since the establishment of the Land Code, there are still many unknowns about the jurisdictional limits of enforcing K'ómoks laws.

"When you have self-government, when you have lawmaking powers, it should have an automatic provision for enforcement. Any government has that," said Chief Robert Louie from the Westbank First Nation. "So now we have the gap. What does the RCMP do? Right now, they act by policy. In many First Nations, there are no problems in enforcing First Nations laws, in others, there are problems. So we need clarity."

"So if the First Nation puts a law in place to have things like Justice of the Peace are appointed, that now gives a format for the process to occur," Chief Louie said.

Buller said she was thrilled to take on the role, while also acknowledging that it would be a difficult one, since it comes with so many unknowns.

"There will be many challenges ahead, and I think everyone here is ready for those challenges," she said.