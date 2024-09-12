B.C., First Nations, feds sign 1st agreement on early learning, childcare

The agreement is 'more than the paper it is written on,' says Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

The First Nations Leadership Council, along with the province and the federal government, signed an agreement on improved access to culturally based early learning and childcare for Nations in B.C.

The memorandum of understanding is meant to "support the self-determination of First Nations in British Columbia and advance First Nations' jurisdiction in relation to early learning and child care," a news release from the signing said Thursday (Sept. 12).

"Access to high-quality, inclusive child care has a profound influence on children’s language skills and identity. First Nations children, families and communities benefit greatly from culturally based early learning and child care opportunities rooted in self-determination and in the implementation of First Nations’ laws, teachings and practices."

The memorandum of understanding "supports the vision and principles" of the First Nations Early Learning and Child Care framework that was co-developed and jointly released by the federal government and the Assembly of First Nations in 2018.

Through the agreement, "political" and "technical" tables will be established to "advance the development of accessible, affordable, high-quality and culturally based early learning and child care."

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said the agreement is "more than the paper it is written on."

"Caring for our children is a sacred responsibility, one that ensures our continued existence as Indigenous Peoples. Our joint early learning and child care work starts by acknowledging and honouring our own ways of knowing, being and doing."

The First Nations Leadership Council is comprised of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, the First Nations Summit and the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.