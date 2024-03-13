B.C. fruit and grape growers get $70M to replant damaged crops

Premier David Eby announced the money Wednesday via stream to wine industry conference in Penticton

B.C. fruit and grape growers will receive up to $70 million in provincial money to re-plant crops damaged by January’s cold snap with more climate-change resilient varieties.

Premier David Eby announced the money Wednesday (March 13) via live-stream to attendees of at the BC Wine Industry Insight Conference in Penticton.

The new funding tops off the perennial crop renewal program worth $15 million announced last spring to help more than 200 producers remove diseased and unproductive plants and replace them with higher quality crops.

“I wanted to be here to say we got your back,” he said. “The farmers of British Columbia are so critical to the security of our food. We see the challenges internationally around food security and that’s going to affect us and it has affected us through food prices right here at home. We need to ensure British Columbians have access to good high-quality, food that’s grown here in B.C.”

A severe cold spell in January caused extensive damage to fruit and grape growers in the Okanagan and other regions, damaging large stands of fruit trees and wine grapes. Some farmers impacting by the cold reported losses of 100 per cent.

“Roly [Russell] took me on a Boundary country tour, and I was out in Cawston at Vanessa Vineyard,” Eby said. “You could see the vines from where we were standing were dead and dying from the extreme temperature swings that we’ve seen and that was before the most recent cold snap and I understood in an instant how devastating this has been.”

Peter Simonsen, president, BC Fruit Growers’ Association, welcomed the funding.

“This investment is an essential piece of the puzzle that will help our growers adapt their orchards to plant more efficient and productive orchards that can weather the storms of climate change,” he said.

The government is also establishing a B.C. wine grape sector task force. It will run for two years and provide practical recommendations to producers and the industry on how to remain profitable and resilient.

Miles Prodan, president and chief executive officer of Wine Growers BC, said his organization is looking forward to working with the ministry to ensure B.C. vineyards come back better than ever. He said today’s announcement confirms government’s commitment to support the resiliency of provincial wine growers.

“The ongoing climate change effects, highlighted by recent freeze events on B.C. farmers is real and directly impacts those individuals and families that make up our industry,” Prodan said.

Eby said that the hope is that the support from the provincial government will allow vineyards to replace their grapes with varietals that are better able to survive extreme temperature swings.

More to come…